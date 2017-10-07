Filmmaker Bhargav Saikia Accuses Palash Sen Over Plagiarism

: Filmmaker Bhargav Saikia has sent a legal notice to Euphoria founder and lead singer Palash Sen, accusing him of plagiarism. The singer-turned-director has refuted the claim.The notice, a copy of which is with IANS, is regarding Sen's directorial debut, a short film titled Jiya Jaye, a musical which tells a story of lovers caught in the crossfire of terror.Saikia has claimed he discovered a number of shots from his feature film Kaafiron Ki Namaaz in Jiya Jaye, presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films."I am appalled to see an established and celebrated musician like Palash Sen using unethical and illegal means to present his first film as a director," Saikia said in a lengthy Facebook post with which he has shared the details and video links of the common shots."The makers of 'Jiya Jaye' have re-used shots from 'Kaafiron Ki Namaaz' without permission from my production company, Lorien Motion Pictures," he added.He also says one of those shots from "Kaafiron Ki Namaaz" has also been re-used in the music video "Jiya Jaye Na", released on Euphoria's official YouTube channel and Facebook page."And in the trailer of the short film 'Jiya Jaye', the makers of the film have re-used shots from a video titled 'To Kashmir, with Love', a tribute video to Kashmir which was produced by Lorien Motion Pictures using shots that didn't make it to the final edit of 'Kaafiron Ki Namaaz' but were filmed originally for the feature film in 2012."According to Saikia, the story of "Jiya Jaye" is set in Kashmir, but he believes it has been shot in Naggar, Himachal Pradesh."The shots from 'Kaafiron Ki Namaaz' have been used in 'Jiya Jaye' to establish visually that the film is set in Kashmir."On his part, Sen has said he is "trying to investigate what it is about"."I would be in a position to comment only once we determine and verify the allegations," Sen told IANS when asked to comment."I have been a victim of copyright infringement myself in the past, and would never do anything like this to anyone. The allegation is of using ambience shots which we have actually used from stock footage. We are investigating the basis of these allegations."I will personally call Bhargav and understand the problem... The fact that he went on a rant on Facebook and (in) the media is sad because he could have first called me and had a word.... Anyway... we live in times where all kind of publicity is welcome. So be it."