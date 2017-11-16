Filmmakers, Writers Should be Allowed Freedom of Speech and Expression: SC

Filmmakers and writers should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech and expression and there can't be curbs put on this, the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it rejected a petition seeking to block the release of film 'An Insignificant Man' based on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.The film will be screened in cinema halls on Friday as scheduled, with the Supreme Court ruling.Rejecting the plea by Nachiketa Walhakar seeking to restrain the release of the film, the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "Courts should be extremely slow in passing restrain order" as there can't be curbs on the freedom of speech and expression.Saying that filmmakers and writers should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech and expression, the court said that all creative people have the right to enjoy their works in production of films and dramas.Petitioner Walhakar had allegedly thrown ink on Kejriwal in 2013. He told the court that the video of that incident was being shown as part of promotion of the film.