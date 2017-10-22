Films Like Omerta Take Toll on Mental Health, Says Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Be it Shahid or Trapped or yet to release Omerta, Rajkummar Rao has never shied away from choosing unusual roles, but the actor says doing hard-hitting films can take a toll on a performer's mental health.The actor, who has also starred in Bollywood entertainers such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Queen, said both the genres are equally challenging."Doing both the kind of cinema is difficult as they have their own set of challenges. Doing 'Omerta', 'Trapped' sometimes can take a toll on your mental health, while doing a film like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' will not affect you," Rajkummar said on the sidelines of an event here.In his next film Fanney Khan, which features Anil Kapoor in the lead role, Rajkummar will be seen opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor has lost 10 kgs for his role in the movie."Losing weight is not easy but gaining it is slightly easy as you just have to hog, eat. Losing weight is a task as I had to sacrifice food. It was almost like doing 'Trapped 2' in real life'. I had to look certain way in 'Fanney Khan'."