Films to Look Forward to in the Last Quarter

We’re done with three quarters of 2017 and it has been quite a bad year for Bollywood at the box-office, star vehicles like Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh’s Jab Harry Met Sejal have bombed but on the other hand small films like Bareilly ki barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have grabbed both critical acclaim and box-office success. Let’s see what the rest of 2017 has in store for us at the theatres.