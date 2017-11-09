Finn Wolfhard Responds to Model Ali Michael's 'Gross' Instagram Post About Him

this is disgusting, she’s literally 27 and he’s 14 what the fuck pic.twitter.com/apZRunPlIR — cal (@tomothyholland) October 30, 2017

finn talking about that 27 year old model who told him to hit her up in 4 years :/ pic.twitter.com/1a3zPX1RsR — ssant (@castlbylers) November 5, 2017

i’m sorry but why did this happen? pic.twitter.com/GN3RFODlSN — hannah (@loserkidsclub) November 3, 2017

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has responded to a 27-year-old model's apology who earlier made a "highly inappropriate" comment about the actor.The 14-year-old actor was subjected to a bizarre Instagram post wherein Ali Michael tagged him in a story and wrote: "Not to be weird but hit me up in 4 years @finnwolfhardofficial."Michael was immediately condemned for the post where critics branded the comments "disgusting" and in poor taste, given the ongoing scandal of sexual abuse in Hollywood post-Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. Responding to the controversy, Michael wrote a lengthy statement in which she apologised for the comments and said she understood why people were offended."It was never my intention (nor has it ever been) to sexualise a minor in any way shape or form," she wrote. "To those I offended or misled, I apologise for a post made in haste and lacking in sensitivity, particularly considering the landscape of the present culture."Now the young actor who plays Mike on the Netflix's popular series responded to Micheal's apology and the entire controversy. In a video posted by TMZ, the actor called the entire incident 'gross' and 'disgusting' and said it's good she apologised.The young actor recently fired his agent Tyler Grasham over allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour with aspiring young male actors.Ever since the second series of Stranger Things has been aired, there has been a considerable debate around the sexualisation of its young stars.Besides Michael's controversial comments, there was criticism over a host at Comic-Con who introduced Wolfhard as having the "greatest porn name ever".