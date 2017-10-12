Firangi Motion Poster: Kapil Sharma's Act Will Leave A Smile On Your Face

Kapil Sharma, who has invariably left us in splits with his impeccable comic timing is popular shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently busy with his home production Firangi. The actor who made his Bollywood debut as protagonist in Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, will soon be seen in his second outing.After the makers unveiled the first look teaser poster of the film on September 28, Kapil took to Twitter on Thursday to share the film’s much anticipated motion poster.Since the film will hit the theatres on November 24 it won’t clash with Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Singlle and Rajkummar Rao’s next Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.The motion poster that was unveiled today bears resemblance with the film’s teaser poster. But it is interesting because it puts forth the first look of Kapil Sharma in the film. Dressed in a pre-independence police uniform, he will leave a smile with his funny act! Yes, he is seen kicking a ‘firangi’ official.Here’s the motion poster of Firangi below:The film revolves around a story of a small-town boy (Kapil) and his love life with NRI girl, Monica Gill. Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, it also features Tanushree Dutta’s younger sister Ishita.