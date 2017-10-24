Firangi Trailer: Kapil Sharma-starrer Looks Like a Light Hearted Watch
Directed by Rajeev Dhingra, Firangi aims at bringing the acting chops of the Kapil Sharma in limelight, and his soft-spoken, subtle character dipped in the sades of sepia, do impress the fans.
The trailer of Kapil Sharma's much-anticipated movie Firangi is finally here and the tone of the film will take you back to the pre-independence era. Set during the peak of the independence movement, the film is set in Punjab and tells the story of a man Manga who isn't bothered by the British atrocities and didn't care about the freedom struggle.
With his talent of healing people with a 'kick', Manga lands a job with British authorities only to displease his fellow villagers and even his lover. Then begins the journey of realisation and winning the love and respect back from his lady. Firangi is unlike Kapil's debut film as the subtle, conversational humour takes a front seat instead of punchlines.
The film also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick and is set to release on November 24.
