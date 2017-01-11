First Look of Mona_Darling is Out!
Image: Twitter
Mumbai: The first look of actors Sanjay Suri, Anshuman Jha and Divya Menons upcoming horror thriller film Mona_Darling was released on Wednesday.
Set in the contemporary, post-cyber world, Mona_Darling is a whodunit that tells the story of a college campus where a few mysterious deaths occur and the only common link between the victims is that, seconds before their deaths, they all accepted a Facebook friend request from a certain profile page of Mona_Darling.
"Mona_Darling is India's answer to the whodunit genre. Wiki as a character is very special and close to me because he is most unlike a hero. He's a sociopath nerd who loves gaming and codes," Anshuman said in a statement.
The film, which also stars Suzanna Mukherjee, is slated to release on February 17.
Presenting to you our 1st Bollywood film of 2017 @monadarling1702 starring @theanshumanjha. Presented by @vashubhagnani!#MonaDarling pic.twitter.com/nu9ynxunoX
— Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) January 11, 2017
Recommended For You
- jammy turns 44Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Sehwag Leads the Way in Wishing 'The Wall'
- #SupportVirender Sehwag Wins Hearts With His Tweet In Support Of Indian Soldiers
- Captain CoolDhoni's Decision to Make Me Open Was Career Changing: Rohit
- Power PackedLenovo P2 Review With Video: The Complete Budget Delight For Rs 16,999
- in bad tasteBrazil's Ronaldo, Carlos Irked by Owen's Weight Comments