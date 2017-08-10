First Look of Nila Madhab Panda's Kadvi Hawa is Out
The film has been produced by Panda and Akshay Kumar Parija, who has a production house in Dubai.
Image: Twitter
A story on climate change is not expected to find many takers. But when the story is being told by popular filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, it is expected to grab everyone’s attention.
Actor Sanjay Mishra took to his official Twitter account today to unveil the film's first look.
The film Kadvi Hawa which is set in a village in Bundelkhand, which hasn’t witnessed rain in the last 15 years, revolves around the story of Hedu and Gunnu Babu.
With Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey in key roles, the film is expected to leave an indelible impact on the viewers.
#KadviHawaFirstLook film. Releases 24th November pic.twitter.com/u7xgzZnDJy— sanjai mishra (@imsanjaimishra) August 10, 2017
