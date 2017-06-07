First Look of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef Is Out

The first look of the Indian remake of Jon Favreau's Chef is out! The film, which goes by the same name, stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and is expected to release on October 6.

The first look sees Saif, a professional chef, trying to cook a dish to perfection. He looks extremely focussed and dedicated to getting the right outcome. Considering that Saif has already donned the chef's hat in Salaam Namaste!, it'll be interesting to see what his role offers this time.

#Chef, produced by TSeries and Abundantia and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, to release on 6 Oct 2017... Stars Saif Ali Khan. pic.twitter.com/QGk3KrebjR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2017

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film stars Padmapriya and child actor Svar Kamble in lead roles.

The original American comedy-drama, starring Favreau, revolves around the life of a professional chef, who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant and launches a food truck with his friend and son.