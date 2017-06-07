GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

First Look of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef Is Out

News18.com

Updated: June 7, 2017, 11:27 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

The first look of the Indian remake of Jon Favreau's Chef is out! The film, which goes by the same name, stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and is expected to release on October 6.

The first look sees Saif, a professional chef, trying to cook a dish to perfection. He looks extremely focussed and dedicated to getting the right outcome. Considering that Saif has already donned the chef's hat in Salaam Namaste!, it'll be interesting to see what his role offers this time.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film stars Padmapriya and child actor Svar Kamble in lead roles.

The original American comedy-drama, starring Favreau, revolves around the life of a professional chef, who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant and launches a food truck with his friend and son.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 11:27 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.