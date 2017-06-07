First Look of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef Is Out
The first look of the Indian remake of Jon Favreau's Chef is out! The film, which goes by the same name, stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and is expected to release on October 6.
The first look sees Saif, a professional chef, trying to cook a dish to perfection. He looks extremely focussed and dedicated to getting the right outcome. Considering that Saif has already donned the chef's hat in Salaam Namaste!, it'll be interesting to see what his role offers this time.
#Chef, produced by TSeries and Abundantia and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, to release on 6 Oct 2017... Stars Saif Ali Khan. pic.twitter.com/QGk3KrebjR
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2017
Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film stars Padmapriya and child actor Svar Kamble in lead roles.
The original American comedy-drama, starring Favreau, revolves around the life of a professional chef, who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant and launches a food truck with his friend and son.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh Reminds Ashish Nehra of Borrowed Jacket
- 7 Times Sharp-Witted Priyanka Left International Chat Show Hosts Tongue-tied
- BMW 7-Series 730 Ld Test Drive Review – Yatch on Wheels
- Rohit Sharma Teases His Wife for Picking Style Over Warm Clothes
- Latest Android Mobile Phones We Reviewed Recently