First Poster of Onir's New Film Shab Featuring Raveena Tandon Is Out

News18.com

Updated: May 9, 2017, 3:03 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter/ Onir

Director Onir - who has several films to his credit - is back with yet another another impactful story, via his new film Shab. The film has been jointly produced by Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talwar, Mohan Mulani and Onir.

Set in the cosmopolitan capital city, the film features Raveena Tandon, debutant Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee in key roles.

The film revolves around the story of people who come from different walks of life and how their destiny and the city shape their lives.

The first poster of the film has been unveiled by the makers with the lead characters. Shab will be released on June 30, 2017.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 3:03 PM IST
