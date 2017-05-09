X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
First Poster of Onir's New Film Shab Featuring Raveena Tandon Is Out
Image courtesy: Twitter/ Onir
Director Onir - who has several films to his credit - is back with yet another another impactful story, via his new film Shab. The film has been jointly produced by Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talwar, Mohan Mulani and Onir.
Set in the cosmopolitan capital city, the film features Raveena Tandon, debutant Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee in key roles.
The film revolves around the story of people who come from different walks of life and how their destiny and the city shape their lives.
The first poster of the film has been unveiled by the makers with the lead characters. Shab will be released on June 30, 2017.
Sharing with youThe first look of our film @ShabTheFilm pic.twitter.com/FpJG9wxGxX
— Onir (@IamOnir) May 9, 2017
First Published: May 9, 2017, 3:03 PM IST
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: AB de Villiers Leaves RCB to Return Home to Family
- This Man Predicted Why Katappa Killed Baahubali In 2015 And It's Bang On
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Twin In Black On A Lunch Date In Bengaluru
- Kareena-Karisma, Malaika-Amrita: A Look At The Most Stylish Celebrity Sister Jodis
- Xiaomi Could Launch Redmi 4 on May 16: Here's All You Need to Know