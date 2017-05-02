First Promo of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 is Out And You Just Can't Wait to Watch It

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, one of the most loved shows of all time, is now making a comeback as a web series. Much curiosity surrounded the viewers when the makers announced the show's comeback and asked for an apt title for the show. While many suggested hilarious titles, the cast finalised Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 as the show's title.

Satish Shah, Ratna Shah Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani and Arvind Vaidya will reprise their roles of Indravadhan, Maya, Monisha, Sahil, Rosesh, Dushyant and Madhusudhan respectively.

The first thirty seconds of the latest promo is likely to get you confused as all the characters are seen rubbing some object or another. Indravadhan rubs an apple, Maya her sunglasses, Rosesh a painting, Dushyant his electronic gadgets and Sahil his phone. And that's when the cast reveals that this new Sarabhai show will be a clean family comedy.

The cast further hints that even though the show will be a pure clean comedy, it'll maintain its crazy streak when it starts airing on Hotstar from May 16.