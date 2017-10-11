GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
First Schedule of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Wrapped Up

The first instalment of 'Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster' was released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Randeep Hooda.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2017, 3:19 PM IST
Mumbai: The first schedule of the shoot of Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which was being shot in Bikaner, Rajasthan, has concluded.

"Finished our 1st schedule of 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' in Bikaner," Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film's director, tweeted on Tuesday night.

Dhulia also wrote that it was his first time working with Sanjay.

"My first with Sanjay Dutt an amazing person full of surprises as an actor," he added.

The first instalment of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster was released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Randeep Hooda.

The film revolved around a royal family of Uttar Pradesh. The sequel titled Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns was made in 2013.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also features veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who will play Sanjay's mother. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has been reportedly roped in to play Sanjay's father for the crime drama franchise.
