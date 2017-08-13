For Every Setback, God Has a Comeback: Trishala Dutt On Bhoomi
Trishala Dutt receives the best birthday gift from her father Sanjay Dutt, in the form of his comeback movie Bhoomi.
Image: Twiiter/Omung Kumar
Mumbai: Superstar Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala has thanked him for dedicating his upcoming film Bhoomi to her.
The revenge drama directed by Omung Kumar will see the actor for the first time on the big screen after he completed his jail term.
The 58-year-old actor launched the trailer of the movie on Trishala's birthday.
She took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and praised Dutt's never-say-die spirit.
"Thank you for gifting and dedicating your hard work to me! I'm so proud of you dad @dutt1. For every setback God has a major comeback...I love you, thank you. bestbirthdaygiftever
Link to trailer on my bio #sept2017," Trishala wrote.
Produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, the movie releases worldwide on September 22.
The revenge drama directed by Omung Kumar will see the actor for the first time on the big screen after he completed his jail term.
The 58-year-old actor launched the trailer of the movie on Trishala's birthday.
She took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and praised Dutt's never-say-die spirit.
"Thank you for gifting and dedicating your hard work to me! I'm so proud of you dad @dutt1. For every setback God has a major comeback...I love you, thank you. bestbirthdaygiftever
Link to trailer on my bio #sept2017," Trishala wrote.
Produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, the movie releases worldwide on September 22.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out in New Song Lagdi Hai Thaai
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Taimur, Kareena, Saif Are Back From Their Swiss Vacation
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee