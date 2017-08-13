GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
For Every Setback, God Has a Comeback: Trishala Dutt On Bhoomi

Trishala Dutt receives the best birthday gift from her father Sanjay Dutt, in the form of his comeback movie Bhoomi.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2017, 4:16 PM IST
Image: Twiiter/Omung Kumar
Mumbai: Superstar Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala has thanked him for dedicating his upcoming film Bhoomi to her.

The revenge drama directed by Omung Kumar will see the actor for the first time on the big screen after he completed his jail term.

The 58-year-old actor launched the trailer of the movie on Trishala's birthday.

She took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and praised Dutt's never-say-die spirit.

"Thank you for gifting and dedicating your hard work to me! I'm so proud of you dad @dutt1. For every setback God has a major comeback...I love you, thank you. bestbirthdaygiftever


Link to trailer on my bio #sept2017," Trishala wrote.

Produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, the movie releases worldwide on September 22.
