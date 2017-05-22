Fortunate To Do What I Love For The Last 25 Years: Farah Khan

Mumbai: Farah Khan, now a successful filmmaker, started her career in Indian cinema as a choreographer 25 years ago with Aamir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She feels fortunate for having got love and opportunities in filmdom.

When Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar released on May 22, 1992, the audience swayed to the moves choreographed by her. She went on to choreograph for films like 1942: A Love Story, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Dil To Pagal Hai.

Her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na in 2004, turned out to be a big hit.

Thankful for her successful career, Farah said in a statement: "I'm so fortunate to be able to do what I love for the last 25 years. The constant love and support from the industry and my fans have been overwhelming."

Her last directorial venture, Happy New Year, came out in 2014.