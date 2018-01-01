From Big B to SRK, B-town Celebs Wish Happy New Year to Fans
Taking to Twitter, the stars also gave some advices to make 2018 a better year.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Taking to Twitter, the stars also gave some advices to make 2018 a better year.
Here's what the celebrities tweeted:
T 2758 - वर्ष नव , हर्ष नव, जीवन उत्कर्ष नव ~ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/rhsmXNbkJk— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017
And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/1904UTRD08— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017
Forgive a friend....communicate with your parents....understand your spouse and befriend your lover....make 2018 your emotional year! #HappyNewYear— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 31, 2017
Happy New Year to all in Tokyo, indicated by all the red lights lit on top of the buildings, and everyone else in this time zone! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rb3eQRQkUe— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 31, 2017
Love more. Feel more. Care more. Do more. Read more. Laugh more. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/9sXASWuQfb— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 31, 2017
Happy new year & yes, you must accept cookies. Big hug .. pic.twitter.com/QFMJK2Jp5Q— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 31, 2017
Happy New Year everyone! May this year be filled with all things amazing. Wishing you all a magical 2018!— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 1, 2018
Wish you and your family a fantabulous new year! Happy twenty eighteen !! may you feel twenty, look eighteen ❤ #HappyNewYear— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) December 31, 2017
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Goalie Dheeraj Singh Chasing European Dream, Trials Expected with West Ham
- Bowling With Kookaburra Will be a Challenge: Bhuvneshwar
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Gets Evicted From the Show, Says It's a Life Lesson For Him
- The Tippling Point | How Spring and Mountain Water Changes the Taste of Your Beer
- Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Salman-Katrina's Film Continues Dream Run