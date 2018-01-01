From Big B to SRK, B-town Celebs Wish Happy New Year to Fans

T 2758 - वर्ष नव , हर्ष नव, जीवन उत्कर्ष नव ~ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/rhsmXNbkJk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/1904UTRD08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

Forgive a friend....communicate with your parents....understand your spouse and befriend your lover....make 2018 your emotional year! #HappyNewYear — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 31, 2017

Happy New Year to all in Tokyo, indicated by all the red lights lit on top of the buildings, and everyone else in this time zone! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rb3eQRQkUe — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 31, 2017

Love more. Feel more. Care more. Do more. Read more. Laugh more. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/9sXASWuQfb — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 31, 2017

Happy new year & yes, you must accept cookies. Big hug .. pic.twitter.com/QFMJK2Jp5Q — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 31, 2017

Happy New Year everyone! May this year be filled with all things amazing. Wishing you all a magical 2018! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 1, 2018

Wish you and your family a fantabulous new year! Happy twenty eighteen !! may you feel twenty, look eighteen ❤ #HappyNewYear — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) December 31, 2017

