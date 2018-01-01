GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
From Big B to SRK, B-town Celebs Wish Happy New Year to Fans

Taking to Twitter, the stars also gave some advices to make 2018 a better year.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2018, 9:27 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
With the hope that 2018 will be joyous and peaceful, several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit-Nene wished their fans a very happy new year.

Taking to Twitter, the stars also gave some advices to make 2018 a better year.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:








