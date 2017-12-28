From Gusty Characters to Social Messages: Here Are The Top 7 Tamil Movies Of 2017

Perhaps the best way to judge how much a society has progressed is to look at the films, for they are supposed to be a representation of reality.From films touching on relevant social issues to those commercial blockbusters, Kollywood has seen it all in 2017. Tamil cinema has come a long way from just fantasy films, to talk about sensitive issues in society. We have films with a strong storyline and screenplay, instead of two and a something hours of celluloid masala built along a superstar’s persona.A little over 195 films hit the theatres this year, and it would be fitting to say that more than 3/4th of those films have received positive reviews. As we count down to the new year, here's a look at some of the best films to hit the theatres this year, in no particular order.There are some films you can't describe in words. This surely is one of them. It is a wholesome experience in itself. The makers have delivered something that has found its place in the gems of Tamil cinema. The film revolves around the life of Aruni (Aditi Balan), and how she is treated by people is society after being thrown out of her house. It is a perfect representation of the money-minded modern society. If you haven't watched this one, you haven't lived!As the name suggests, the film is somewhat a modern take on the ancient tale of Vikramaditya and Vetal. Starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the film is a well-scripted crime thriller, that is backed by brilliant screen presence by the actors. Still need more incentive to watch this film? It has been named the best Indian Film of The Year by IMDB. Go watch it now!2017 has indeed been a wonderful year for women in lead roles. This film is an episode in the life of a District Collector in rural India. It is perhaps this simplicity that makes this film so special. It is a hard-hitting drama, which doesn't hesitate to ask some tough questions. Nayanthara shines all through and it's a treat to watch.Its compelling, exciting, and most important of all, is a well-knitted cop story based on 'Mission Bawaria', a real life incident. It is unlike any cop film you've seen, and is definitely a commendable effort. With riveting chase sequences, and action blocks, it's definitely worth the watch.Velaikkaran is definitely a crowd-pleaser, but it does so with some class. The film raises some very important issues including food adulteration, the darkness that lies behind FMCG products, and the money-minded corporate class. Although the film received mixed reviews, it definitely needs to be lauded for its bold attempt at addressing some very important issues.Arguably one of the most controversial films of the year, Mersal is a commercial mass-entertainer with a subtle social message. It talks about the corrupt medical system of the country and draws attention to how people are cheated in the name of business. The highlight of the film is undoubtedly the last sequence, where the actor talks about GST. Leave the controversy aside, it's a must watch for all Vijay fans, and movie buffs.The name itself speaks volumes. And finally we got to know why Katappa killed Baahubali. However, the makers have shown that Indian cinema is no less than Hollywood in terms of grandeur.Get ready to welcome 2018, as its going to be a movie bonanza with many more quality films from the world of Kollywood. From Rajinikanth's 2.0, to Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2, the list goes on. Stay tuned.