Frozen 2 is Going to be Special: Josh Gad

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Josh Gad, who lent his voice for the character of magical snowman Olaf in the hit 2013 Disney animation film "Frozen", believes the second installment is going to be special.Voice recordings for the sequel of the blockbuster animated film "Frozen" have begun, Gad announced on his Instagram account.The first installment also starred Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff.Gad posted an image of himself with the co-stars with the backdrop of a voice recording studio and wrote: "Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez along with John Lasseter and the amazing people at Disney animation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original 'Frozen' and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways."Unfortunately, that's all I can tell you right now. But, rest assured 'Frozen 2' is on the way and damn is it going to be special."The film is releasing on November 27, 2019.The first movie was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Snow Queen", which revolved around a fearless Princess Anna (voiced by Bell), who sets off on a journey alongside iceman Kristoff (voiced by Groff) and his pet reindeer to rescue her sister Elsa (voiced by Menzel), whose icy powers have left the kingdom trapped in an eternal winter.In March 2015, the sequel was announced with Buck and Lee returning as directors and Peter Del Vecho as producer.The plot of the film is yet unknown.