1-min read

FTII Pays Tribute To Tom Alter

Tom Alter died last month after losing a battle with skin cancer. He was 67.

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2017, 8:56 AM IST
FTII Pays Tribute To Tom Alter
Tom Alter died last month after losing a battle with skin cancer. He was 67.
Pune The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Tuesday paid tribute to late actor Tom Alter.

"FTII will be paying tribute to Late Tom Alter, who was serving as Head, Department of Acting at FTII," read a post from the official Twitter handle of the institute.

Alter's son Jamie and actor Benjamin Gilani paid a tribute to the talent powerhouse, who worked actively in the theatre circuit, cinema and television.

As part of the event, they played Shreejoni Nag's Safar, the last FTII short film featuring the actor.

They also showcased Rajesh Shera's Ocean Of An Old Man.

Alter died last month after losing a battle with skin cancer. He was 67.

Known for starring in television shows like Zabaan Sambhalke, Bharat Ek Khoj, Junoon and Betaal Pachisi, he was an American-origin actor settled in India.

He had a flourishing career on stage and on the big screen. He has played pivotal roles in successful films like Gandhi, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Kranti, Aashiqui and Parinda. He not only worked in Bollywood films, but also took up projects in Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Kumaoni, Marathi and Malayalam cinema.

In 2008, he was recognised with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of India.

He last featured in a television show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, and on the big screen, he was seen in Sargoshiyan.
