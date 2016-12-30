Fukrey One of My Most Special Films: Pulkit Samrat
A still from Fukrey.
New Delhi: Actor Pulkit Samrat, who is currently shooting for Fukrey 2 -- a sequel to Fukrey -- says the 2013 comedy entertainer will always remain one of his "most special films".
"Fukrey will always remain one of my most special films. Shooting for the sequel now in Delhi has been so amazing," Pulkit said in a statement.
"We have had such a lot of fun, reminiscing the memories of our last shoot together and also making newer memories this time around," added the actor, who has also appeared in films like Bittoo Boss, Dolly Ki Doli, Sanam Re and Junooniyat.
Fukrey was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and also featured Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand in the lead roles.
