Fukrey Returns Enters 100 Cr Club; Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Elated With BO Report

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Fukrey Returns, starring Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh, received rave reviews and managed to impress the audience.The film, which is now in its third week of business at the box office, has now entered the 100 cr club, with Rs. 93.02 cr gross coming in from the domestic market and another Rs. 08.76 cr gross from the overseas markets and has now joined the likes of Housefull, Judwaa, and Golmaal to become one of the most-loved comic franchises.Richa, who reprises her role as Bholi Punjaban, is thrilled at the box office collection. She said, "The team is overjoyed. I am happiest for my director Mrig because he deserves this. Happy to see the film being loved so extensively and to see everyone going out in numbers to see and enjoy the film."Ali Fazal also shared his excitement and said,"I had a feeling and I remember telling a friend - we’re a part of a change. Everyone one of us in this film.. the 100 crore mark is just a small milestone for the history books and the soothsayers of Bollywood. The people who sit back and predict and decide people’s careers. The times are going to change and the world is only getting smaller and the stage bigger. I am proud to be part of this change. To the team of excel and my brilliant producers Ritesh and Farhan sir, I thank them for always being there for us”."The film marks the second installment of the Fukrey franchise.