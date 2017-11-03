Fukrey Returns New Poster: The Gang Is Back, But Looks Utterly Confused

The crazy friends return... #FukreyReturns new poster... 15 Dec 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/uJLm6KhAIi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2017

After proving to be one of the biggest sleeper hits in 2013, the Fukrey gang is back again to give everyone a laughter riot. The sequel to Fukrey, Fukrey Returns have unveiled its next poster with the tagline 'Isse déjà - choo Kehte hai'.In the poster we see Choocha, Hunny, Zafar and Lali all puzzled seeing the lottery tickets falling around them. The teaser of the film was released recently and showcased that the premise of the film revolves around dreams. Tracing the many adventures of the Fukra, Fukrey Returns' teaser brings back Bholi Punjaban in a bad ass avatar.A rendition of the funfilled teaser is this new poster is which showcases lottery tickets amidst a backdrop of a tiger, the elements hint at a yet another entertainer in store.The first installment of the Fukrey franchise proved to be an underdog and had garnered a lot of attention for its comic timing. On public demand, the makers have come back with the sequel starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.With Bholi Punjaban coming back for the Fukra gang - Choocha, Hunny, Zafar and Lali the film is anticipated to be funniest and the quirkiest movie of the year and a perfect film to end the year with.The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit the theaters on December 15, 2017.