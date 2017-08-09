Fukrey Returns Teaser: Bholi Punjaban, Jugaadu Boys Are Back and How
Fukrey 2 looks, sounds and feels even more entertaining than its prequel.
The last time the 'jugaadu' boys met in Fukrey, they sent Bholi Punjaban, a woman gangster, to jail. This time, the furious Bholi Punjaban, played by Richa Chadha is back and how.
The teaser of Fukrey Returns is finally out and as expected it's one hell of a ride. The second installment of the Fukrey franchise looks, sounds and feels even funnier and entertaining than the first one.
The teaser takes us back to Fukrey days and just as Choocha says, it's not a Deja-vu but a Deja-Choo.
The teaser begins with an introduction to Varun Sharma's character, Choocha. Just that now he's also got psychic powers of knowing the future apart from predicting winning lottery situations in his dreams. Like in the previous edition, this time too, the squad including Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manoj Singh, lands in problematic situations with you-know-who.
The banters between Bholi Punjaban and Choocha are probably the strongest points of this teaser. At one point, Choocha even tells Bholi that she's changed after her jail term. The fact that makers have used the title track of the original film makes it easier for the viewers to connect.
Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, "No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser."
Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film is slated for December release.
The teaser of Fukrey Returns is finally out and as expected it's one hell of a ride. The second installment of the Fukrey franchise looks, sounds and feels even funnier and entertaining than the first one.
The teaser takes us back to Fukrey days and just as Choocha says, it's not a Deja-vu but a Deja-Choo.
The teaser begins with an introduction to Varun Sharma's character, Choocha. Just that now he's also got psychic powers of knowing the future apart from predicting winning lottery situations in his dreams. Like in the previous edition, this time too, the squad including Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manoj Singh, lands in problematic situations with you-know-who.
The banters between Bholi Punjaban and Choocha are probably the strongest points of this teaser. At one point, Choocha even tells Bholi that she's changed after her jail term. The fact that makers have used the title track of the original film makes it easier for the viewers to connect.
Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, "No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser."
No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser https://t.co/Xel1dTW43m— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 9, 2017
Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film is slated for December release.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav
- All New Hyundai Verna First Impressions: Honda City Should Be Scared
- English Premier League 2017-18 Season Preview: Action Begins
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City