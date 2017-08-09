No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser https://t.co/Xel1dTW43m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 9, 2017

The last time the 'jugaadu' boys met in Fukrey, they sent Bholi Punjaban, a woman gangster, to jail. This time, the furious Bholi Punjaban, played by Richa Chadha is back and how.The teaser of Fukrey Returns is finally out and as expected it's one hell of a ride. The second installment of the Fukrey franchise looks, sounds and feels even funnier and entertaining than the first one.The teaser takes us back to Fukrey days and just as Choocha says, it's not a Deja-vu but a Deja-Choo.The teaser begins with an introduction to Varun Sharma's character, Choocha. Just that now he's also got psychic powers of knowing the future apart from predicting winning lottery situations in his dreams. Like in the previous edition, this time too, the squad including Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manoj Singh, lands in problematic situations with you-know-who.The banters between Bholi Punjaban and Choocha are probably the strongest points of this teaser. At one point, Choocha even tells Bholi that she's changed after her jail term. The fact that makers have used the title track of the original film makes it easier for the viewers to connect.Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, "No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser."Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film is slated for December release.