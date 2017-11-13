There is hardly anyone who hasn’t watched Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey. The film which released three years back revolved around four lower middle-class Delhi-based boys who think of a rather ill-judged scheme to raise money. But end up realising that there are no short cuts in reality.The film featured Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma as close pals Hunny and Choocha, Ali Fazal as a struggling musician Zafar and Manjot Singh as Lali. And of course, Richa Chadda as the unforgettable Bholi Punjaban. With its hilarious punchlines and cast’s insane comedic timing, Fukrey was undoubtedly an enjoyable film.Even though several comedies have been released in the last three years, the impact that Fukrey left remains unbeatable. But one film that would be pitted against Fukrey is its sequel Fukrey Returns.The makers of Fukrey Returns have shared the official trailer of the film and as expected, it promises more fun and jokes.Those who still haven’t watched it, Varun Sharma aka Choocha can now predict future and happily refers to it as “Deja Choo” , not deja vu. But the gang lands in trouble with the return of Richa Chadha.Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. It will release on December 15.