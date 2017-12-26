I Don't Fear Being Typecast In Comedy Films: Varun Sharma
Varun became popular with his role of Chucha in his 2013 debut film "Fukrey". He returned in the same avatar in the movie's sequel "Fukrey Returns".
Varun became popular with his role of Chucha in his 2013 debut film "Fukrey". He returned in the same avatar in the movie's sequel "Fukrey Returns".
Mumbai: Actor Varun Sharma, who has mostly appeared in comedy films like Fukrey and Dolly Ki Doli, says he doesn't fear being typecast as an artiste.
"For any actor to be cast regularly in good and interesting films is a bigger task. Being typecast comes later. I don't fear being typecast in comedy films as it is one of the most difficult genres and I love doing it," Varun told IANS.
Varun became popular with his role of Choocha in his 2013 debut film Fukrey. He returned in the same avatar in the movie's sequel Fukrey Returns.
"It's kind of interesting to play the same character again and not many actors get a chance to play their debut role again. So, I feel very blessed and fortunate to get an opportunity to play it again.
"Comedy is something that I am never going to leave because it has given me acceptability and love from the people, but at the same time, I would love to explore different kinds of roles and genres. I will never stop making people smile," he added.
"For any actor to be cast regularly in good and interesting films is a bigger task. Being typecast comes later. I don't fear being typecast in comedy films as it is one of the most difficult genres and I love doing it," Varun told IANS.
Varun became popular with his role of Choocha in his 2013 debut film Fukrey. He returned in the same avatar in the movie's sequel Fukrey Returns.
"It's kind of interesting to play the same character again and not many actors get a chance to play their debut role again. So, I feel very blessed and fortunate to get an opportunity to play it again.
"Comedy is something that I am never going to leave because it has given me acceptability and love from the people, but at the same time, I would love to explore different kinds of roles and genres. I will never stop making people smile," he added.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kunal Kemmu Shares Daughter Inaaya Naumi's Picture; Social Media Calls Her Cousin Taimur Ali Khan's Carbon Copy
- 'Bhangi' Comment Row: Fresh Complaint Filed Against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra
- India Rise to 2nd place, Kohli Slips to 3rd in T20 Rankings
- Tiger Zinda Hai Becomes Salman Khan's 12th Film To Enter 100-Crore Club
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017