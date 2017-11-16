Gal Gadot Confirms Brett Ratner's Exit From Wonder Woman Sequel

: Actress Gal Gadot has confirmed the news of producer Brett Ratner being chucked out of Wonder Woman 2.Gadot had been threatening the makers that she will not return for Wonder Woman 2 if Ratner, who has been accused of several sexual assault over the past few weeks, is not chucked out, reports aceshowbiz.com."There's a lot that's been written about my views and the way I feel, and everyone knows how I feel because I'm not hiding anything. But the truth is, there are so many people involved in making this movie, it's not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments," Gadot said on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday."So, everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out," she added.Ratner's production company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, helped produce the first Wonder Woman film, which went to gross over $800 million worldwide.Ratner has been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct by six women, including actress Natasha Henstridge, who alleged that Ratner forced her to perform oral sex during an interaction in the early 1990s.Actress Ellen Page also called him a homophobic bully after he outed her as gay in front of the cast and crew of X-Men: The Last Stand which he directed.