Gal Gadot Elated to Meet Lynda Carter at Wonder Woman Premiere

Los Angeles: Actress Gal Gadot said she was elated to have veteran actress Lynda Carter with her on the world premiere of her upcoming film Wonder Woman.

The 32-year-old actress took to Twitter, where she posted a video snippet of her embracing the original Wonder Woman at the red carpet.

"Loved having you by my side @RealLyndaCarter Muah #WonderWoman," wrote Gadot.

Credit: @Gal Gadot

Carter had played the dual character of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman on TV in the 1970s.

On May 25, the actress, 65, posted a touching message on Facebook where she wrote she was excited to see the character on the celluloid.

"I'm in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot."I can't wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great! Go see it June 2," wrote Carter.