Gal Gadot Threatens to Quit Wonder Woman 2 Unless Brett Ratner Leaves
Wonder Woman star Gal Godot has reportedly refused to sign on for a sequel unless Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment, is removed from the franchise.
Wonder Woman star Gal Godot has reportedly refused to sign on for a sequel unless Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment, is removed from the franchise.
According to a report in PageSix, Ratner's production company Rat-Pac Dune co-financed the film in an agreement with Warner Bros., and now that he's been accused of sexual misconduct by several female actors, Gal is insisting that the studio should buy out his stake.
A Warner Bros insider has been quoted as saying, “'She's tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet, She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ¬accused of sexual misconduct against women.”
Ratner, who has helmed films like Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand among others, has been accused by over six women in the recent past. On Friday, Juno actor Ellen Page shared her story in an elaborate Facebook post. She alleged that Ratner “outed” her when she was just 18-years-old.
“He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: “You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.” He was the film’s director, Brett Ratner,” she wrote.
"Ratner’s comment replayed in my mind many times over the years as I encountered homophobia and coped with feelings of reluctance and uncertainty about the industry and my future in it. The difference is that I can now assert myself and use my voice to to fight back against the insidious queer and transphobic attitude in Hollywood and beyond," she explained.
Page also went on to share an incident wherein Brett pressurised her to don a t-shirt with "Team Ratner" written on it. "I said no and he insisted. I responded, “I am not on your team.” Later in the day, producers of the film came to my trailer to say that I “couldn’t talk like that to him.” I was being reprimanded, yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior we all witnessed. I was an actor that no one knew. I was eighteen and had no tools to know how to handle the situation."
