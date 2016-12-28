»
1-min read

Game of Thrones Most Pirated TV Show For The Fifth Year In A Row

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 28, 2016, 11:19 AM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Game of Thrones Most Pirated TV Show For The Fifth Year In A Row
The highest number of people sharing the single episode of the hit HBO series across several torrents was 350,000, right after its sixth season finale aired.

Los Angeles: Game of Thrones has nabbed the title of the most pirated TV show for the fifth year in a row.

The highest number of people sharing the single episode of the hit HBO series across several torrents was 350,000, right after its sixth season finale aired, according to Torrent Freak.

While, Frank Darabont's The Walking Dead is at number two spot in terms of illegal downloads.

Westworld jets to number three. The sci-fi drama, which is based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same name, has become a new hit on HBO.

Other newcomers in the top 10 of the list are FOX's drama fantasy Lucifer and Amazon's The Grand Tour.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.