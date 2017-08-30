GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Game Of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington Open Up About Their Sex Scene

Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, and Harrington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama TV series, says that gagging is probably the appropriate response to the love scene.

Updated:August 30, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
Image: Hotstar/ A still from Game Of Thrones
Los Angeles: Actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington say their Game of Thrones sex scene was "weird" and their characters will be shocked to find out they are related.

Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, and Harrington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama TV series, says that gagging is probably the appropriate response to the love scene because the pair does not know that Daenerys is actually Jon's aunt, reports etonline.com.



Speaking in a behind-the-scenes commentary for the show, Clarke said: "As actor's, it's just weird. The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to... I think gagging might be the reaction."

Harrington added: "I think they both know it's wrong. I think they both know it's going to cause problems. But it's that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through these events together, it's like a runaway train."
