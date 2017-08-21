GoT S7 Episode 6: Fire Meets Winter 'Beyond The Wall'

After a fiery show of dragons and glimpse of winter in the previous episodes, the fire finally meets ice in the latest’s episode of Game of Thrones. Titled Beyond The Wall, the episode sees a lot of action and a lot of fan theories coming to life along with their biggest fears. With lots of action, drama, and thrill, the penultimate episode of the penultimate season turns out to be the best so far, and that is saying something. Jon Snow and his ‘Magnificent Seven’ find their way outside the wall in a battle that makes Hardhome look small and Daenerys once again proves why she is the preferred Queen of the seven kingdoms, along with a scenario which is going down in the history of GoT as the most heartbreaking thing to have happened.The episode begins with Jon Snow and his men trying to keep each other’s spirit high by having heart to heart. While Gendry takes no qualms in telling the Brother Without Banners, his dislike for them, Beric Dondarrion and Jon connects on the matter of getting back to life after seeing death, “for a bigger purpose”. Then the expected happens and the group finds themselves in a middle of ‘Sparta-ish’ action against the army of the dead. As planned, they manage to capture a dead man ‘alive’ only to find themselves surrounded by the entire army heading towards the Wall. In between, Jon cleverly sends Gendry to the Eastwatch in order to inform Ser Davos about their critical problem and Ravens are sent across.Daenerys, dressed in an all-white ‘wintery’ outfit rides Drogon along with her two dragons towards the wall against Tyrion wishes. This results in one of the most spectacular battle scenes witnessed by the GoT fandom as the Dragons ride to the snow clad north and burn the armies of dead. However, the giant beast catches the eye of the Night King as he kills a flying Viserion with his ice spear in one-single aim. Undoubtedly, the Night is ‘powerful’ and has a better aim than mechanical spear machines designed by Qyburn. As the beloved beast falls to the grounds, breaking Daenerys’ and our hearts alike, we know something much worse is about to happen. And it does when Jon Snow nearly drowns, with the rest flying off to Eastwach along with the Mother of Dragons. However, Jon survives and foolishly tries to die a martyr’s death by taking on the army all alone, before Uncle Bejen shows up to save his nephew and makes him ride his horse towards the Gates of Eastwatch.The entire, fire meets ice battles ends up in Viserion being dead in the area of the Whites and as the viewers gasp, the Night King turns the poor beast into an ice spitting-monster. So now Daenerys has a dragon less and Night King is going to train his Dragon soon. But hey, our hero Jon is safe, sound, kicking and calling the Queen names.With the romance between the King and the Queen brewing up, it will be interesting to see how the big revelation of Jon’s identity affects their feelings. On a lighter note, Sansa just discovered Arya’s many-faced identity and the little sister just casually give her a death threat. Tyrion is also planning something big and hopefully noble for the seven Kingdoms as he discussed Daenery’s plan of succession, much to her dismay.No words can describe or justify the grandness of the episode. One of the longest in the GoT history, Beyond The Wall is an important addition to the final narrative of the show. With winter getting all the strength in the every possible way, the final war will be all about the heroics of the living and their will to stay alive. On a final good note, the group manages to bring one dead walker to make Cersei understand that her evil mind is required to hatch a plan against the winter, more than the dragons.PS: We don’t know how else to put it but of all the unfortunate killings that had happened in the show, the death and turning of Viserion easily tops the chart. Two-minutes silence for the beast who died in one-blow. Meanwhile, it's Ice- 1, Fire-0.