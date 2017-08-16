Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Accidentally Aired by HBO Spain
It seems the series of Game Of Thrones leaks is not ending anytime soon.
Image: A still from the latest season of "Game of Thrones". (Photo: Reuters/Macall B. Polay/Courtesy HBO)
It seems the series of Game Of Thrones leaks is not ending anytime soon. After a major HBO hack in July wherein 1.5 TB data was stolen, followed by the Spoils of the War being accidentally aired by Star India, the latest to join the leak-story is another unaired episode, the 6th one of season 7, being aired accidentally by HBO Spain.
However, an HBO representative claimed that they have no knowledge of any new leak.
Although there is no confirmation as to how this fiasco happened, an anonymous email as reported by Entertainment Weekly stated: "Hi to all mankind, The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What's its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and 'Game of Thrones'……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling."
A thread on the Reddit community called /r/FreeFolk shared the first screenshot from the leaked episode, that was aired by mistake for an hour on HBO Spain. The thread discussed an Instagram user who tried to live stream the leaked episode however his post was later deleted. The GOT fans also discussed as to where they can download the unaired episode.
The social media platform, too, is abuzz with episode leak reactions.
The latest GOT leak comes just a day after the arrest of four people by the Mumbai Police who is investigating the deal behind unaired episodes of Game of Thrones being hacked and leaked online.
#GameOfThrones season 7 E6 leak pic.twitter.com/GJMYlVXCw6
— Benjamin Morley (@benmorleyyy) August 16, 2017
The latest GOT leak comes just a day after the arrest of four people by the Mumbai Police who is investigating the deal behind unaired episodes of Game of Thrones being hacked and leaked online.
