1-min read

GoT S7 Ep 6 Photos: Is It Time For Daenerys Targaryen to Go 'Beyond The Wall'?

The penultimate episode of the penultimate Game of Thrones season is going to be even more eventful than the Spoils of War and Eastwatch.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2017, 4:22 PM IST
Image: HBO
New photos from a much-anticipated episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 are here! And the stills suggest something big is about to happen. Post another 'mistaken' leak by the third party distributor, half of the world have already streamed the episode (thanks, HBO Spain). But, for those fans who are waiting till Monday for the official release of the episode, these photos bring a big hint and a rush of excitement.

The penultimate episode of the penultimate season is going to be even more eventful than the Spoils of War and Eastwatch, with the Magnificent Seven leading a mission to capture a dead-walker alive. A Hardhome like
fight is bound to happen between the Night-King and Jon and his men.

GoT2

The released photos see Daenerys heading somewhere that would necessitate some unusual camouflage gear, in a color she doesn't usually wear and a dress someone would opt for in Winters (still guessing!?).

GoT4

Another photo sees Jon and Beric Dondarrion catching up on life after death and sharing their 'in the oblivion for a while' experience. Also, seen is Beric's flaming sword, indeed used to kill the dead men.

GoT3

Things don't look quite smooth in Winterfell between the Stark sisters. Are they going to work out their differences and devise a plan together to take down Littlefinger? Monday will tell.

GoT5

The episode titled Beyond the Wall is expected to be 70 minutes long, one of the longest in GoT's history. The final episode of the seventh season will also be of the same length.

