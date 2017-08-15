GoT S7 Ep 6 Preview: It's Hardhome All Over Again With Jon Snow vs Night King

It's Hardhome all over again for Jon Snow and his bunch of boys who have taken upon themselves to bring a 'dead' proof for the Queens of Westeros, rightful and ruling. The teaser of Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 is here and it promises a Winter fight between Jon and Night King, once again.The preview begins with winds bellowing over as Beric Dondarrion tells Jon Snow, "Death is the enemy. The first enemy and the last. The enemy always win. And we still need to fight it,"In between, we get a quick glimpse of Daenerys and Tyrion and certainly, some tension is there. And, in Winterfell Arya confronts Sansa, "You're scared, aren't you? What are you scared of?"The most intriguing part of the episode is going to be Jon fighting the white walker and attempting to capture one alive. The penultimate episode of the penultimate season promises to be high on action and information alike. While the preview gives a chilling glimpse into the fight, there's also the blazing sword of Dondarrion and the 'knight who'll wield it' (a key part of many fan-made prophecies of Azor Ahai.)Prophecies will be fulfilled and some men will die, looks like the episode 6 of GoT Season 7 is going to fulfill its expectation of being the best one in an already heart pounding and swift season.