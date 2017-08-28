Image: Hotstar

The end has begun and surprisingly it brings a sadistic smile on your face along with fear and anticipation. The finale of the penultimate season, titled The Dragon and The Wolf, is not high on action but definitely, puts things in perspective for the final showdown and things after that. There are a lot of talks, conspiracies, sentences and savage attitudes. However, one thing that steals all the thunder and keeps your heart pacing is the Dragon, again. Now, the entire season 7 rode high on Dragons and their might, both literally and metaphorically. From 'Dragon stone' to 'Dragon-glass', Dragon's wrath to Dragon's death, there has been a lot of and about the beast that fans got to know this season.The season began with Dragon blood Daenerys Targaryen returning to her home at Dragonstone, and Jon Snow wielding a little stack of dragon-glass till Samwell Tarley told him about a pile of mountain lying under the Targaryen city. The dragon glass is the reason Jon meets Daenerys and starts off what is going to become a powerful (incestuous) love-story.Daenerys’ favourite dragon-kid Drogon was a real star this season. From giving us the most spectacular fire-breathing scene of the season to actually recognizing the Targaryen blood running in Jon's veins, the big one is indeed a finder- of greater victories and kings. One single dragon changed the game for Targaryen, as Lannisters lost a won battle at Highgarden with Jaime Lannister almost getting burned by dragon fire.Next when the dragons proved themselves to be the coolest creatures in Westeros was during the Eastwatch raid. With Jon and his men trapped in the middle of wight-sea, the dragons saved them by sacrificing one of their own. Viserion was killed by an iced-spear aimed by Night King, giving a sad, but a spectacular vision to the viewers. The thrill was as it peak when the dead dragon was brought back on the surface and opened his icy-blue eyes, sending the fans into a frenzy.The only action in Season 7 finale came from the iced-dragon as he demolished the Eastwatch wall within minutes, paving the path for wight-armies into Westeros and flying himself carrying the Night-King on his back! The dragons literally owned the most spectacular moments throughout the season and were the answer to every problem- be it Daenerys' or Night King's.Not just the actual dragons, the season was governed by the stories of dragon-blood. Dany and Jon formed 70 per cent of the entire season with their policies, bravery, flirtation and of course 'bend-the-knee' rant. Throughout the season, fans gasped as Jon came near any dragon (just that he didn't ride one) and whenever the Dragon Queen said that she's the only living Targaryen. After the finale, we know that Jon indeed is a legitimate son of Rhagear Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and thus the rightful heir to the throne. Now, it'll be interesting to see how both, Daenerys and Jon, take that news.Daenerys proved to be a brave leader riding her dragon everywhere possible. From sabotaging enemy's plans to saving her people and making grand dramatic entries - this dragon-blood does it all. She proved on more than one occasion why she is a Queen not by birth but by the choice of her people.Jon, unaware of the Dragon blood running through his veins, was the star of the season himself. He started a rather difficult journey of uniting the Houses for the Great War and somewhat managed to do it. Despite every fact, he chose to head South and convince Daenerys about the threat and decided to do the same with Cersei. He led a bunch of men beyond the wall in order to capture a wight and fought like a true commander. The dragon blood in him kept him alive as he made his way out of a freezing sea and rode on Benjen Stark's horse, back to Eastwatch. This dragon is blessed and rightly so.In more instances than one, the dragons were reminded that they are free-willed individuals and are born to rule. They are vulnerable, fierce, and independent and leaders, Daenerys and Jon are the living embodiment of the creatures.Now the Night-King has an ice-spitting dragon, while House Targaryen has four. The final season is going to about the war between the ice, fire, and blood. While Jon will be in an identity crisis, one thing is for sure, that the dragon in him is all set to rise alongside the wolf.Season 7 is when Dragons come to power and Season 8 is when they will rule - the ice or the fire, that remains to be seen.