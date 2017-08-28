Trust Game of Thrones' makers to end the season at the most anticipatory note. While the Night King and his dead army march into Westeros, prepare yourself to die in anticipation and forming theories about the fate of the seven kingdoms. GoT Season 7 finale, titled, The Dragon and The Wolf, might not be the best season ending the fans of the popular series have seen, but it does make a clear picture about the end that is to come, and the powers and truths that are to be discovered. While most of the episode is dedicated to the meeting in dragon pit and convincing a stubborn Cersei Lannister about the 'real war', it's the last 30 minutes that actually get your heart beat racing in contentment, joy, and fear, in respective order.The episode begins with the all the known faces of the series meeting to talk, instead of killing, with contempt brimming in their eyes. With The Hound threatening his brother, to Euron asking for Theon's submission and Cersei's disgusted look to his dwarf brother, the meeting begins on a hateful not, not long before the horror takes over. Daenerys Targaryen makes a grand entry (as expected), only to annoy Cersei further. But, it's not until the dead is brought, do the Southern folks listen.Demonstrating the only two ways to kill the real threat, Jon nearly convinces the Queen on the Throne about the danger and surprisingly, she agrees to stand down her Army until the time Daenerys fights the dead up in the north with the condition that King of The North takes no side until the time all wars are over. However, the Stark blood takes the best of Jon and he reveals his already-pledged alliance to the Dragon Queen, leaving Cersei furiously denying any truce. Later, Tyrion manages to convince her for the word, but in the dramatic process learns about her pregnancy. The keynote here is Tyrion's confusion between choosing his House and his Queen. Moreover, the hand of the Queen has always been concerned about a successor, now Daenerys believes she can bear no children, while Cersei has one for the throne. Trust, the intelligent mind of Tyrion to cook something up there!Cersei reveals her actual plan to Jaime, once the 'enemies' fly away which only disgusts her brother post which he tries to make her realise how deep she's under the spell of power. The love of her life and her beloved brother, walks away from the 'mad-queen' to join the real fight, alone. So, should we expect Jaime to abandon his pregnant sister and turn towards a righteous path? Is he moving closer to the prophecy of being the Azor Ahai? The fan in us wants to scream YES!Meanwhile, the most unexpected yet pleasant event unfolds in Winterfell. Lord Petyr Baelish finds himself falling in his own trap, but not before it's too late. They say nothing is more loyal and braver than a pack of wolves, and Starks are the embodiment of that loyalty and love for family, and anybody who tries to sever their bond, suffers his fate. Also, now we know Bran hadn't actually been that quiet after all.On another note, Samwell Tarly joins Bran in Winterfell, where the Three-eyed Raven reveals that Jon is a Sand and not a Snow (illegitimate children born in Drone are named Sand), only to find out that Rhaegar Targaryen actually married Lyanna and Jon is indeed a legitimate Targaryen and thus heir to the Iron Throne! So Sam didn't really mansplain Gilly and paid attention to the secret marriage at Drone detail! Also, Jon's actual name is Aegon Targaryen, a name mostly given to the Targaryen king.Oh also, the wolf and dragon finally reunite and another incestuous relationship just got on cards.Now on the horror front, the dead marches onto the wall in Eastwatch and the Night King demolishes the magical ice-wall within few minutes, thanks to his new-found weapon who spits ice-fire, without even saying Dracarys! Now, that's quite an upgrade. The season ends with the dead army walking in Westeros, while the Night King rides dead Viserion. And one thing that we've learnt this season is that dragons cover distances in minutes. *gulp*The final season of the series is going to be about the war between the living and the dead, about Jon Snow's identity and rights, and also about Cersei's downfall, indeed. Season 7 might have been one of the most fast-paced ones till now but often in the process of moving the story, overlooked character build-up and significant details. However, as it turns out, not all details were missed but skipped from the viewers. Well, detailing has always been the forte of the series and that’s the reason why it celebrates one of the most intricate fan-theories, but season 7 had less of them and we hope, in season 8, makers are in no hurry to pace up the narrative. The finale was both predictable and surprising for the viewers. However, the one truth we cannot deny is that the Winter has now arrived in Westeros and not all will come back from it alive. Stock up your tissue boxes as all the main characters appear in the last season and a big plot-twist awaits!There are so many open ended narratives and just like Jaime, we all need a closure before we embark on a new journey.(All Images sourced from Hotstar)