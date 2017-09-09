Game of Thrones Season 7 Hits Record Level of Piracy, 1.03 Billion Illegal Views Recorded

Game of Thrones season 7 was one of the most anticipated seasons of the popular HBO series. It made headlines with its whopping 16.1 million viewers who watched the season seven either live on HBO or on its streaming platform. As if the HBO’s most popular show’s episode leaks were not enough to create the uproar, a new report by anti-piracy analyst firm MUSO stated that the last season was pirated 1.03 billion times as September 3.The report estimated over 187.4 million viewers which are more than ten times the legal viewership. The show had its finale on HBO on August 27 last month however given the show’s theme and fan-following, audiences are still hooked on to Game of Thrones.“Game of Thrones has become one of the biggest global entertainment phenomena of today and activity across piracy networks has been totally unprecedented,” MUSO CEO Andy Chatterley said in a statement.MUSO divided these 1.03 billion pirated views by episode and by file format which were further spread out in seven episodes and a downloadable file containing GOT season seven in entirety.The most watched finale episode had garnered 16.5 million views legally and its reported illegal downloads and streaming accounts to 143.4 million, which is mind-boggling. After the finale, the sixth episode of Game of Thrones was reported as the second-most pirated episode. The same episode was accidentally aired by HBO Spain and created buzz at that time.As per the MUSO report on Game of Thrones season 7 pirated views, 84.7% were streaming from illegal websites, 9.1% were torrent file downloads, 5.6% were illegal traditional downloads and 0.6% private torrents. These numbers also put spotlight on how streaming has surged as the most populous platform for viewership.