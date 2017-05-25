The moment for which every Game of Thrones fan is waiting is getting nearer. To excite them more, makers have released a new trailer for Season 7 of HBO's hit series. After getting an idea about what every leader of the house is going through, the new trailer gives a proper sneak-peek into what's coming.

With Cersei Lannister sitting on the Iron Throne, expect some ruthless decisions and shrewd politics in Kingslanding. The Queen of the seven kingdoms is ready to eradicate any 'enemy' from any direction.

Another 'born' queen is seen approaching her true kingdom with an army and dedication, seen by no one else (and of course the dragons). A great war is promised by the now king of the north, Jon Snow, as the former commander fear something far worse than internalise politics of Westeros (Read: White Walkers Alert)

As Ser Davis Seaworth puts it aptly, “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die – and then it won’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

So does that mean all the houses will unite to fight the greater evil? Or will there only by a fight between 'Fire' and 'Ice', once Daenerys claims what's rightfully hers? All these questions will be answered on July 16, once the season premieres.

The penultimate season will contain just seven episodes and aside from the regular cast, it'll also feature an interesting cameo by Ed Sheeran.