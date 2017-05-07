Game of Thrones Series to Have Four Different Spin Offs, Confirms HBO

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! HBO, the networking airing the popular fantasy fiction series is planning to keep the story of Westeros going after the current storyline ends in Season 8. In an unusual step, the network is developing four different ideas from different writers, expanding the world of Game of Thrones. If the ideas work out, it'll be the first time HBO ever made a follow-up series to one of its hits.

According to EW, the assigned writers for the follow-up and/or prequel, have had experience in writing for major theatrical films, and GoT author George RR Martin is personally involved in two of the projects. The show ideas are from Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Fox’s Minority Report); Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class) along with Martin; Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale, L.A. Confidential); and Carly Wray (Mad Men) with Martin.

While it's too early for the network to divulge any details, HBO in a statement has confirmed, "exploring different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe."

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss will be attached to the project as executive producers. The statement released by the network read, "Weiss and Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season. We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R. R. Martin, as executive producers on all projects. We will support them as they take a much-deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete."

While the development slate of the show is still unclear, it might be possible that HBO releases the projects as mini-series rather than regular season- series and the network is giving writers all the time in the world to write the mega-project. Well, to continue a mega-successful series like Game of Thrones, one has to be sure about all the specifics and details.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is all set to premiere on July 16 and the shooting for the next and final season will begin shortly.