Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Find Furry Love

Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner have reportedly adopted a new dog together.The actress shared a picture of her furry pet on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.Credit: @ Sophie Turner The dog is a Husky puppy named Porky Basquiat. Porky already has an Instagram page with over 31,000 followers and counting. There was a photograph of the dog being held by Jonas. Another showed the animal being doted on by his DNCE bandmates."Meet the newest addition to the krew Porky Basquiat," Turner wrote.She was seen holding the puppy in her arms while the dog had a stick in its mouth. The same image was posted on the dog's page."It's not the size of the wand (stick), it's the magic within," read the message.Jonas, 28, and Turner, 21, started dating in 2016. He was previously in a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.