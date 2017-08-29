From taking to social media to sending greetings to their fans across the world to wishing that Lord Ganesha blesses their loved ones with love, peace and prosperity and visiting pandals across Mumbai, B-town celebs have done everything to observe Ganeshotsav with great fanfare. Among the many celebrities who celebrated the festival with enthusiasm by visiting nearby pandals and temples were Poonam Pandey, Urvashi Rautela and Bappi Lahiri.Actress Urvashi Rautela - who looked gorgeous in this yellow Indian attire - visited Andheri Cha Raja Janahavi's for Ganesh darshan.The actress had rejected the role in Hate Story 4, but agreed after director Vishal Pandya decided to tone down the intimate scenes.Also spotted at Andheri Cha Raja was Poonam Pandey who too made a secret wish.Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri too celebrated the festival by thanking the Lord for his success.Ekta Kapoor welcomed the Ganesha Idol at her residence. As expected, several TV stars gathered to celebrate the festival with her. From Anita Hassanandani, Karanvir Bohra to Shabbir Ahluwalia - all made an appearance at her residence to join in the celebrations.Rakhi Sawant too welcomed Lord Ganesha home and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm.(Images: Yogen Shah)