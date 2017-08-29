GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Poonam Pandey, Rakhi Sawant, Urvashi Rautela Celebrate the Festival; See Pics

Here's a quick lowdown on the celebrities who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great fanfare.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2017, 9:41 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
From taking to social media to sending greetings to their fans across the world to wishing that Lord Ganesha blesses their loved ones with love, peace and prosperity and visiting pandals across Mumbai, B-town celebs have done everything to observe Ganeshotsav with great fanfare. Among the many celebrities who celebrated the festival with enthusiasm by visiting nearby pandals and temples were Poonam Pandey, Urvashi Rautela and Bappi Lahiri.

urvashirautelaganesh1

Actress Urvashi Rautela - who looked gorgeous in this yellow Indian attire - visited Andheri Cha Raja Janahavi's for Ganesh darshan.

urvashirautelaganesh2

The actress had rejected the role in Hate Story 4, but agreed after director Vishal Pandya decided to tone down the intimate scenes.

poonampandeyganesh1

Also spotted at Andheri Cha Raja was Poonam Pandey who too made a secret wish.

bappilahiriganesh

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri too celebrated the festival by thanking the Lord for his success.

ektakapoorganesh

Ekta Kapoor welcomed the Ganesha Idol at her residence. As expected, several TV stars gathered to celebrate the festival with her. From Anita Hassanandani, Karanvir Bohra to Shabbir Ahluwalia - all made an appearance at her residence to join in the celebrations.

rakhisawant

Rakhi Sawant too welcomed Lord Ganesha home and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm.

(Images: Yogen Shah)
Read full article
Live TV

