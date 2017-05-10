X

1-min read

Gary Barlow Banned From Speaking On His Star Wars Role

IANS

Updated: May 10, 2017, 8:32 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Gary Barlow

London: Singer Gary Barlow is worried he might be "cut out" from the forthcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi for speaking too much about his role in it.

The Take that singer is not allowed to talk about his role otherwise he will be cut, reports metro.co.uk.

"I can't talk about it because I'll be cut out. They've told me if I talk about it at all I won't be in it," Barlow said.

However, the 46-year-old is struggling to keep details secret as he confirmed fans will be able to recognise him when he appears on screen.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 8:32 AM IST
