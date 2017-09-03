Gauri Khan Shares a Photo of Son Aryan Khan, But She's Afraid; Here's Why

Posting an image ...of my son without his permission... hope I don't get fired .❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

Gauri Khan is quite active on social media and lately, her feed has been full of photographs with several friends from the film industry as they are regularly visiting her new store.On Friday, Gauri decided to surprise her fans and shared a photograph of her eldest son Aryan. She captioned it as, "Posting an image of my son without his permission... hope I don't get fired."But looks like there was no reason for Gauri to get worried as Aryan had shared the same photograph via his own Instagram account right before his mother did. "Staring contest with the sun," he wrote.Considering that Shah Rukh-Gauri's all three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam - enjoy a huge fan following, it doesn't come as a surprise that fans started pointing out the uncanny resemblance between Shah Rukh and Aryan as soon as the photo was shared.