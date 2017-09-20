Gautam Rode Plays a Bit Complex Role in Aksar 2

Actor Gautam Rode says his character in the forthcoming film Aksar 2 has several shades and so, he is nervous how the audience will react to his "bit complex" role.In the suspense thriller, Gautam, known for shows like Saraswatichandra and Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, does not play the quintessential bad guy, but he doesn't play by the book either."The character I play is a bit complex and there are several shades to him. I explored a character that is far from any other that I have played. That is what excited me the most when the script was narrated to me," Gautam said in a statement."I am nervous about the way the audience will perceive this side of me because they have always seen me as a righteous boy. But that's the beauty of this job," he added.Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, Aksar 2 is produced by Narendra Bajaj, Varun Bajaj and Chirag Bajaj.Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the film also stars Zareen Khan, Mohit Madaan, Lillete Dubey and Sreesanth.The film is slated to release on October 6.