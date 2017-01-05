Gear Up For Dance And Music Festival Swami Haridas-Tansen-Sangeet-Nritya Mahotsav

New Delhi: After bidding farewell to 2016 with high-octane Bollywood party numbers, the city is now set to host Swami Haridas-Tansen-Sangeet-Nritya Mahotsav, offering the best of classical music and dance. The four-day-long dance and music festival, beginning tomorrow, will see maestros of Hindustani Classical music and dance under one roof.

With big names like flutist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, vocalist Shuba Mudgal and Ashwini Bhide Deshpande among host of others set to perform in the festival, the event will be a treat for music connoisseurs. Renowned Kathak dancer Uma Sharma, who has conceptualized the festival, will also be seen performing in the festival.

The annual event will pay tribute to legendary poets and musicians Swami Haridas and Mian Tansen.

The music gala will conclude with the performance of Ustad Shujaat Khan and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, respectively.

The festival will be inaugurated by former cricketer Kapil Dev, and the guest invitees include eminent names like Shiv Nadar, Murlidhar Bhandare, Subhalakhmi Khan, Aman Ali Khan among others. Organised by Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan, the festival will take place at Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School.