George Clooney Reacts to Donald Trump's Remarks About Meryl Streep

London: Actor-filmmaker George Clooney has reacted to President-elect Donald Trumps comments about Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep after her speech at the Golden Globes.

She criticised him in her Golden Globes speech about empathy on Sunday. In response, Trump called her "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood".

Clooney, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter and former co-star of Streep, addressed the controversy at a reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice on Monday here.

"I've always said that about Meryl. She's maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' as husband and wife and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she is overrated," he said with a smile, reports people.com.

"Aren't you supposed to be running the country?" he asked Trump rhetorically.