George Clooney Talks About Becoming US President

Actor-filmmaker George Clooney joked about becoming US President by saying it "sounds like fun"."Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun," he said during the Venice Film Festival press conference for his dark comedy Suburbicon, reports variety.com.At which point actor Matt Damon, who stars in the film, interjected: "Can I just say that I'd like anybody to be the next President of the United States. Right away, please!"Clooney, whose father ran for the Congress in 2004, has been asked that question earlier too. And in the past his answer has been a more clear-cut "no"."Who would ever want to live like that?" Clooney said in 2015, putting a freeze on the notion that he'd go into politics."I'm friends with a lot of those guys and I just think it's hell!"