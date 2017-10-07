GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
George Clooney To Get AFI Life Achievement Award

The 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award will be the America's leading man, director, producer, writer, and actor George Clooney.

IANS

Updated:October 7, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Actor George Clooney arrives on the red carpet of the film "Suburbicon" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker George Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award.

The award, announced on Thursday, will be presented to Clooney on June 7, 2018, here, reports variety.com

"George Clooney is America's leading man. Director, producer, writer, and actor - a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art's impact echoes beyond the screen," said Howard Stringer, chairman of the American Film Institute Board of Trustees.

"AFI is proud to present him with its 46th Life Achievement Award," Stringer added.

Clooney has won a best actor Academy Award for his role in Syrian and a Best Picture Oscar as a producer on Argo. He has also received Best Actor Oscar nominations for Michael Clayton, Up in the Air and The Descendants; directing and screenplay nods for Good Night, and Good Luck; and a screenplay nomination for The Ides of March.
