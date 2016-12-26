One of the most iconic pop stars of all time, George Micheal passed away at the age of 53, giving the already sad year, a sad ending.

Many tributes to Michael referred to other music world deaths in 2016, starting with David Bowie in January and including Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt who died on Saturday.

"2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to George Michael's family," the band Duran Duran, which were 1980s contemporaries of Wham!, said on their official Twitter account.

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

Former BBC Radio One disc jockey Tony Blackburn said: "Unbelievable, George Michael has died at the age of 53. RIP. This dreadful year goes on and on. So sad, a real talent".

Unbelievable, George Michael has died at the age of 53. RIP.This dreadful year goes on and on.So sad, a real talent. — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) December 25, 2016

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to say her prayers. She shared, "Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn"

Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:46pm PST

Canadian musician Bryan Adams tweeted: "I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us."

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

Josh Gad said, "Goodbye to yet another great. I'm over this year. I think I've written RIP more than any other word or term this year. Goodbye #georgemichael"

Goodbye to yet another great. I'm over this year. I think I've written RIP more than any other word or term this year. Goodbye #georgemichael A photo posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:58pm PST

US singer La Toya Jackson wrote on Twitter: "You have given the world an amazing gift! What a talent! What a loss!".

You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/plb7KjXOaP — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 26, 2016

Tributes poured in from outside the music world too.

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote: "Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you."

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

2016 has indeed been a sad year for the entire music world.

(With Inputs from AFP)