George Michael Demise: Hollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to the British Popstar

First published: December 26, 2016, 7:49 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Image: Reuters

One of the most iconic pop stars of all time, George Micheal passed away at the age of 53, giving the already sad year, a sad ending.

Many tributes to Michael referred to other music world deaths in 2016, starting with David Bowie in January and including Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt who died on Saturday.

"2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to George Michael's family," the band Duran Duran, which were 1980s contemporaries of Wham!, said on their official Twitter account.

Former BBC Radio One disc jockey Tony Blackburn said: "Unbelievable, George Michael has died at the age of 53. RIP. This dreadful year goes on and on. So sad, a real talent".

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to say her prayers. She shared, "Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn"

Canadian musician Bryan Adams tweeted: "I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us."

Josh Gad said, "Goodbye to yet another great. I'm over this year. I think I've written RIP more than any other word or term this year. Goodbye #georgemichael"

US singer La Toya Jackson wrote on Twitter: "You have given the world an amazing gift! What a talent! What a loss!".

Tributes poured in from outside the music world too.

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote: "Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you."

2016 has indeed been a sad year for the entire music world.

(With Inputs from AFP)

