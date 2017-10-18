Gerard Butler Attends Geostorm Premiere Post Accident

Actor Gerard Butler, who was earlier rushed to hospital following a motorbike accident, looked fit and healthy at the world premiere of his new film, Geostorm here.Butler was joined on the red carpet by his co-star Abbie Cornish, reports dailymail.co.uk.The "300" star donned an olive green suit and matching tie while his beard was groomed and his hair were tied back.Cornish and Butler looked in good spirit on the red carpet as they posed for photographs and cracked jokes.The actress was seen wearing floor length blue high neck dress with floral patterns.Last week, Butler was riding his motorcycle when he got cut off by a car, causing him to crash. He was later taken to hospital.